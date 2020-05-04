Joan Marshall memorial service

FARMINGTON - Memorial services for Joan Webber Marshall, who passed Feb 26, that were originally scheduled for June 1 at 11 a.m. from Old South Congregational Church in Farmington, have been cancelled due to the restrictions presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Private family interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Please consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Nana Webber After School Ski Program, c/o Titcomb Mountain Ski Education Foundation, PO Box 43, Farmington, ME 04938. Please share memories with her family in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.