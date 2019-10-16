Joan Nile Townsend Bean (1937-2019)

FARMINGTON - Joan Nile Townsend Bean, 82, passed away on Oct. 13, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Joan was born March 2, 1937 in Rangeley, Maine, daughter to Harriet Nile Townsend and Ardean A. Townsend. She grew up in Stratton and graduated from Stratton High School on June 10, 1955.

On Feb. 18, 1956, she married Vernon G. Bean.

In September 1976, the family moved to Rangeley, Maine and Joan transferred her church membership to Rangeley Free Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, Good News Club and was on the search committee for a new pastor in 2008. Joan ran a registered daycare in Stratton and then in Rangeley until 1995. She belonged to TOPS 0057 of Rangeley from October 1996.

Joan leaves her husband Vernon; three sons, Vernon Olon Bean of Coplin Plantation, ME, Glen Carroll Bean and wife Billie Jo of Spring Hill, FL and Nathan Calvin Bean of Chesterville, ME; her twin sister Jean and husband Harry Ellis of Strong, ME, her sister Betty and husband Jeff Butland of North Berwick, ME, her brother Michael Townsend of North Berwick, ME, her sister Peggy and husband Michael Borel of Westlake, LA; and sister-in-law, Gladys Waz of Bristol, CT. She also leaves; her grandson Amos Bean and wife Lauren of Auburn, ME, grandson Aaron Bean and wife Mia of Phoenix, AZ, grandson Patrick Bean of Lutz FL, granddaughter Tempe Bean of Chesterville, ME, grandson Preston Cusimano of Port Richey FL, granddaughter Alyssa Bean, as well as Kimberly and Barry McClanahan all of Spring Hill, FL; and 2 great-grandsons Aidan and Mason Bean of Phoenix AZ.

She was predeceased by a son, Captain Ricky Michael Bean USAF in 1987; a niece, Stacy Jean Ellis in 1967; her parents, Ardean and Harriet Townsend; and her daughter-in-law, Darlean Bean in 2015.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Captain Ricky M Bean Scholarship Fund, c/o Franklin Savings Bank, 2573 Main Street, PO Box 650, Rangeley, ME 04970.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 11 am, at the Flagstaff Cemetery in Eustis, with Pastor Scott Wilson officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.