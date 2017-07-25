Joan Smiley (1929-2017)

AUBURN - Joan Smiley, 87, of Wilton, passed away peacefully on July 20 at the Hospice House in Auburn where she had been a patient for four days.

She was born on Oct. 5, 1929, the daughter of Eleanor and Frank Scott. She graduated from Wilton Academy, attended Westbrook Junior College, and worked for many years as a teller at Key Bank in Wilton, formerly Depositors Trust. She married Philip Smiley on Sept. 8, 1950; he died in 1988.

Her family was her greatest joy. She was a fun-loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved gathering with family at Thanksgiving, Christmas, and birthdays. She loved a big lobster feed and was always the last one finished because she savored every morsel. And ice cream, she loved her fudge swirl ice cream! She and her mother used to enjoy taking day trips to the ocean and walking on the rocks. She enjoyed her flower gardens, crossword puzzles, and especially loved watching Tom Brady and the Patriots.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and her brother Robert (Bobby) Scott. She is survived by her children Becky and her husband Rick, Michael and his wife Jeanne, and Lynn and her husband Darrell. She has six grandchildren: Kelly, Nathan, Nora, Jeff, Scott, and Eliza, and nine great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Hospice House for helping us through this process and keeping her comfortable, and we give special thanks to the staff at Pinewood Terrace, where Joan lived for the last ten months, for their loving care. We also want to thank two very special caregivers, Priscilla and Penny, who cared for her in her home for several years before she moved to Pinewood.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held Monday, Aug. 21 from 5-7 p.m. at Calzolaio Pasta Company (upstairs), 284 Main St., Wilton. If desired, donations may be made in Joan’s memory to the Pinewood Terrace Activity Fund, 136 Rosewood Drive, Farmington, ME 04938. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.