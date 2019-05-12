Joann Mersereau Grace (1933-2019)

FARMINGTON - Joann Mersereau Grace, 85, passed away on May 9, 2019, at CMMC in Lewiston. She was born on December 11, 1933, in Rumford, the daughter of Hosie and Harriet (Derry) Mersereau. She attended Stephens High School in Rumford and graduated in the class of 1952. Over the years, she worked as a lab technician at the Rumford Hospital, the Pediatric Center in Portland, and the American Red Cross.

Joann enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy, old movies, cooking shows, and anything on PBS. Going out to lunch was another favorite as well.

Joann is survived by; her children, Susan Grace of Rumford, Thomas H. Grace III and wife Cheryl of Pennsylvania, Carolyn Hastings and husband Randy of Farmington, Jane Howrilka and husband Mike of South Portland.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME.