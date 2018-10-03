Joanne Bickford (1929-2018)

CANAAN - With profound sadness we announce the death of our beloved mother, Joanne Bickford, 88, of Canaan. A resident of the Dexter Health Care facility since February 2018, she slowly slipped away from us and the world on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Her final breath was exchanged for an eternity with the Universe.

She was born in Farmington on Dec. 4, 1929, the third of five children to Ethel Gilman and Charles L. Fales. Her ancestors include the English and Dutch immigrant founders of the country; the West family of Jamestowne in 1607, the Pilgrims of Plymouth in 1620, and the Van Ness family of New Amsterdam in the 1630s.

Mum grew up in Wilton, Farmington and Fairfield and graduated in the Class of 1948 from Lawrence High School. She was on the girls’ basketball team for Lawrence and it was there she met her future husband, Stanley A. Bickford of North Fairfield. They were married in January 1949 and were together for 54 years. She and Stanley had eight children together and her entire life was devoted to raising her family. They lived many places and she and Stanley eventually moved to Benton, Maine in 1960, built a house and began a farm with mostly cattle and chickens. With eight kids, you instantly had a work crew. As her children grew up and left home, she went wherever they were in the country to visit them. She traveled from Maine to Florida, and went coast to coast from Washington, DC to Washington state, and many states in between to visit her children. She went to track meets all over New England and attended Broadway plays in New York, the museums and monuments of Washington, and the Boston Marathon. She visited her children in Virginia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Indiana, California, Hawaii, and many other states. Visiting her kids also took her to Asia where she watched her son, Bruce, represent the United States in the 10,000 meter event at the 1988 Summer Olympic Games in Seoul, Korea.

Mum also loved to shop. She and the girls no doubt shopped their way across the country many times and even made it to the mother of all shopping venues – The Mall of America. In later years she and Dad enjoyed many winters in their Florida home. Mum loved animals, birds, trees, flowers and gardening. She loved the Lakewood Summer Theater, eating out, visiting family and friends, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved reading the paper, mowing her lawn and playing with a pug called Buster.

Among those who predeceased her were; a granddaughter Hilary Sperrey in 1997, her son Patrick in 1984, husband Stanley in 2003 as well as two brothers, Emery and Robert Fales. She is survived by many who love her including four sons and their spouses, Tim Bickford and Jackie Goodrich of Benton, Mahlon Bickford and Don Hovatter of Unity, Stanley Bickford and Stacy Bickford of Woburn, Massachusetts and Bruce Bickford of Lewiston; three daughters, Maureen and Terry Blodgett of Benton, Brenda and Bill Welch of Auburn, and Susan and Dan Caswell of Bonney Lake, Washington. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; Mark Blodgett, Amy Joanne McGrath, Scott Welch, Hilary Ann Blue, Stephen Bickford, Landon Bickford, Hannah Bickford, Emery Patrick Bickford, Kelly Joanne Caswell, Matthew Patrick Caswell, James Patrick Bickford, Isabelle Bickford, Kayla Bickford and Sabrina Bickford and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Betsey Eaton of Millinocket, her brother Charles L. Fales Jr., of Fairfield, many nieces and nephews, sisters-in-laws Grace Boyden of Clinton, Darlene Bickford of Clinton, Patsy Fales of Damariscotta, Ann Muise of Massachusetts and many cousins.

A private burial service will be held at Friend’s Cemetery in North Fairfield, Maine on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 followed by a celebration of her life. In her the world has lost a kind and loving soul, of which there are far too few.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Jackie Goodrich for the care she provided Mum as well as the staff of Dexter Health Care of Dexter, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Joanne’s memory to Rosscare, Suite 221, 885 Union St. Bangor, ME 04401.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.