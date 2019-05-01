Joanne C. Leavitt Ross (1933-2019)

FARMINGTON - Joanne C. Leavitt Ross, 85, passed away on April 26, 2019 at Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington.

She was born in Phillips, on Nov. 10, 1933, the daughter of Hollis and Frances (Russell) Leavitt.

Joanne graduated from Phillips High School in the class of 1952. In her early years, she worked at Forster Manufacturing, and later on at Ron’s Market in Farmington, retiring in 1999.

Joanne enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved watching the Red Sox.

Joanne is survived by her children, Stephen R. Ross and wife Laura-Lea of Avon, Vicki Ross Elwell and husband David of Bath, and Fred C. Ross of Livermore; grandsons, James M. Ross and wife Jennica of New Hampshire, Jonathan M. Ross and wife Dominique of Poland; granddaughters, Christin Elwell of Bath, Morgan Elwell Leavitt and husband James of Middleburg, Florida; and nine great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Valerie Ross Holman; and son in-law, William Holman.

Donations in Joanne’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

At Joanne’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.