Joanne Florence Couturier Nemeth (1954-2017)

FARMINGTON – Joanne Florence Couturier Nemeth, “Anne”, 63 of Chesterville, died unexpectedly of natural causes in the ER Department of Franklin Memorial Hospital on March 12, 2017.

She was born March 3, 1954 in Montclair, NJ, a daughter of Thomas Payne and Joanne M. (Jameson) LeBosquet, Jr.

She was a graduate of Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, NH, Class of ’74.

She was devoted to her family and always placed them as her top priority. She will be remembered for her love of vibrant colors, crazy clothing that always made a fashion statement, her lotions and potions and love of Dunkin’ Donuts. She was a gentle, kind soul who loved everyone and everyone loved her.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Nemeth of Chesterville, whom she married on June 9, 2001; her mother, Joanne M. Gravel of Ft. Pierce, Florida; her step-mother, Suellen LeBosquet of Rye, NH; children: Jeremy Couturier (Lyn) of Dover, NH; Jeffery Couturier (Kelly) of Pembrook, NH; and Jessica Couturier Montgomery (Caleb) of Stratham, NH; siblings: Melinda Willever (Craig) and Janine Hathorne (John) all of Portsmouth, NH; and Thomas Payne LeBosquet, III, MD (Katherine) of Arden, NC.; many nieces, nephews and grandchildren and a grand-daughter Chloe Couturier, of Chesterville, whom she thought of as a daughter.

She was predeceased by her dad and her daughter, Sara Couturier.

Her family asks that remembrances and condolences be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington, on Saturday March 18 from 12 Noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 PM. Following services, a comfort reception will be held at the Center. Winter entombment at the funeral home. Spring burial at the Fayette Mills Cemetery.

In keeping with her love of animals, remembrance gifts may be given to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, Maine. 04938.