Joanne I. Shorey (1967-2017)

CHESTERVILLE - Joanne I. Shorey, 50, of Chesterville, passed away in her home on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.

She was born in Waterville on June 13, 1967, the daughter of the late Wilbur S. Shorey and the late Joanne T. (Crommett) Shorey. Joanne is survived by her life partner of 26 years, Clayton Norton.

Joanne will also be sadly missed by her son, Daniel W. Shorey, her daughter, Holly M. Norton and her significant other Cody Carlson, Leroy Norton and significant other Alice Hatch, Leo Norton and wife Dorothy Norton, and mother-in-law Audrey Richards; also by her siblings, Kathy Levesque and her husband, William, Dianne Plato and her husband, Brian, Annie Pilsbury and her husband, Carl, Judy Robinson, Sylvia Shorey, and two brothers David W. Crommett and Bertie Shorey. Joanne leaves behind four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by son Elmer A. Norton

In Joanne's final days, Barb Pelletier provided the needed care in assisting Clayton with keeping Joanne comfortable.

