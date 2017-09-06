Joanne Marie (Parent) Woodard (1949-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Joanne Marie (Parent) Woodard, 67, passed away Sept. 3, 2017 at her home in Skowhegan.

She was born Dec. 20, 1949 in Lewiston, the daughter of Ernest D. and Jeannette R. (Boulet) Morin.

She was educated in the schools of Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1968. On September 24, 1977, she married Stephen Woodard, who predeceased her on August 24, 2009. She was a resident of Skowhegan for thiry-six and a half years.

Joanne was a veteran who proudly served her country in the US Navy until her honorable discharge in 1974. Over the years, Joanne was employed by the Lewiston Recreational Department, US Post Office and Central Maine Medical Center in the operating room. She served as an advocate for 15 years for aids clients; also served on different boards for the past 15 years and was a fund raiser for many different charities and organizations.

She is survived by her son, James Woodard of Skowhegan; 4 sisters, Jacqueline Arnold of Turner and Florida, Constance Bernier of Lewiston, Su Chase of Sabattus, and Linda Denonville of Greene; brother, Donald Parent of Greene; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to her doctors at the Veteran’s Hospital, especially Dr. Greenleaf and nurses Joyce and Debbie; dear friends, Rick, Cathy, and Jo Nickerson; especially her son James, Caroll, sisters, Linda and Jackie who took care of her to the end; best friend Linda Prince; and “daughter” Cernie Lorgan (exchange student) from Sweden.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Joanne’s memory to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.