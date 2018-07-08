Joanne Mary Buote (1949-2018)

JAY - Joanne Mary Buote, 68, passed away on July 1, 2018 at her home in Jay. She was born on December 8, 1949, in Farmington, the daughter of Eddie and Betty (Jewel) Piper. Joanne was educated in the schools of Jay, graduating from Jay High School in 1968. She furthered her education at Gray Business School in Portland, graduating in 1970. On November 8, 1969, Joanne married Michael Buote at the St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. Over the years, she was an office worker at G.H. Bass, Wilton Tannery and Pioneer Plastic. For many years, she owned and operated her own florist shop. She was a member of the St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. Joanne loved camping, fishing and hunting. She also had a great talent for working with flowers and many other crafts. She enjoyed antiquing and bird watching and had a wonderful doll collection. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Joanne is survived by; her husband of 48 years, Michael Buote of Jay; two sons, Curt Buote and wife Ericka of Jay, Adam Buote and wife Pamela of Jay; brother, David Piper of Newport; five grandchildren, Mariah Sergio, Mikaela Buote, Brooke Buote, Bayleigh Buote, and Hunter Buote; one great grandson, Oaken Sergio; her mother in-law, Helen Buote of Jay; her sisters in-law, Sue Riekert and husband Chuck of Jay, Anita Harvell and husband Richard of Jay, Celina Daniel and husband Bill of Scarborough; brother in-law, Danny Buote and wife Janet of Livermore; aunts, Loretta Hebert of Jay and Geraldine Jewell of Buckfield; nieces and nephews.

Donations in Joanne’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org

On Friday, July 13, 2018, visitation will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, and a memorial service will begin at 1 pm, with Fr. Paul Dumais officiating, at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, Me 04938.