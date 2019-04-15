Joanne (St. Amand) McKay (1929 – 2019)

WINSLOW - Joanne (St. Amand) McKay, 89, passed away March 17, 2019 at Oak Grove Center in Waterville. She was born April 4, 1929 in Middleboro, Massachusetts, the daughter of Ovila and Minnie L. (Fagerberg) St. Amand. She was the wife of Eugene “Gene” Y. McKay, her high school friend. They were married April 8, 2000 after being separated for 52 years as they followed their separate paths through life.

A 1947 graduate of Memorial High School in Middleboro, she attended Westbrook Junior College in Portland, where she studied journalism. Following her college, Joanne was employed by Thomas Brothers in Middleboro as a bookkeeper. Further employment was with Plymouth Shoe Company and Earth Shoes, both of Middleboro, in the position of scheduler, followed by accounting positions at Hughes Ford of Middleboro, Chase Chevrolet of Middleboro and finally retired as the Business Manager of the Halifax Country Club, Halifax, Massachusetts. She was also employed as a secretary to the Superintendent of Middleboro Public Schools.

Joanne was the widow of Foster McComiskey, Jr. To whom she was married for 31 years. Gene and Joanne relocated to Maine in 2001 where they enjoyed a life of retirement and volunteer work, mostly at MaineGeneral Hospital, Thayer Campus and also at Four Seasons Medical Clinic and the Alfond Cancer Center. Joanne also served on the Middleboro MA Finance Committee, Middleboro MA Central Cemetery Committee (as treasurer), the Lakeville MA Cable Television committee and the Treasurer of All Souls Unitarian-Universalist Church in Oakland.

She loved reading and traveling, visiting the United Kingdom and Scotland and devoting many hours of reading at their own home library with Gene.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Gene; several nieces; step son, William Curtis McKay and wife Nancy of Wilton, New Hampshire. She was predeceased by her sister, Anna Llouise Stevens (the mother of her nieces).

There will be no visitation hours. A graveside service will be held at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976