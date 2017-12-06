Jodi L. Miller (1968-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Jodi L. Miller, 49, passed away Nov. 21, 2017 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 21, 1968 in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John P. Sr. and Eleanor A. (Stockwell) Greenwald (Deceased).

She earned her GED in 1986 from Deer Lakes. On May 11, 2014, she married Jamie Miller in Skowhegan. She enjoyed spending time with family, going to casinos, daily shopping trips, fire and cookouts in the yard.

Jodi is survived by her wife, Jamie Miller of Skowhegan; mother-in-law, Linda Marson of Skowhegan; siblings John Greenwald and wife Barbara of Wisconsin, James Greenwald (Deceased), Robin king and husband Ed King of Pennsylvania, Keith Greenwald and wife Ruth of South Carolina, Joseph Greenwald and wife Cheryl of Texas; children, Kristy Miller of Skowhegan, Joshua Miller and fiancé Desi Farge of Augusta, Jermey Miller and girlfriend Gina of North Dakota; step daughters, Sidney Small of North Anson and Chloe Small of Skowhegan. Grandchildren Zachary Wentworth of Clinton, Catalina and Jalynn Miller both of Skowhegan, Arianna and Athena Miller both of Augusta.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jodi’s memory c/o Jamie Miller, 30 Waterville Road Apt #2, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.