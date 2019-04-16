Jody L. Thompson (1961-2019)

STRONG - Jody L. Thompson, 58, of Strong, passed away on April 8, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Farmington on January 21, 1961, the son of Marilyn and Clyde Thompson Jr., and Junior Daoust. He grew up with his brother, Shawn Thompson; and childhood friend, Mike Bickford, whom he shared a life-time forming an unbreakable friendship with. Jody received his education in the schools of Farmington. In 1978, he met Patti Cook and they had two children together. Jody was a mechanic at several local businesses throughout the years. He was a kind-hearted individual, whose warmth was embodied through his tone of voice, gentle smile, and tender heart which touched many. He was a mastermind and brilliant mechanic with fool-proof solutions and he could fix anything with his ingenious ideas. He had the intellect of an inventor. Jody spent every weekend with his brother, Shawn, at his garage where they enjoyed countless hours of quality time, talking, laughing, and working on vehicles.

Jody loved tinkering on vehicles, fishing, joy riding, and was known for bringing home an occasional stray kitten. His presence, love and laughter will be missed by many. Jody was a gift to the lives of those he surrounded.

Jody is survived by; his mother, Marilyn Thompson of Strong; his father, Junior Daoust (Terri) of Wilton; his brother, Shawn Thompson and wife Kathy of Wilton; as well as the entire Daoust family; mother of his two children, Patti Cook of Wilton; his two children, Crystal Cook of Wilton and Michelle Rossignol of Waterville; his nieces, Shauna and Brittany Thompson; his nephews, David, Dana and Derek Cook. He was predeceased by his father, Clyde Thompson Jr.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.