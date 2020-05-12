Jody William Diaz (1968-2020)

JAY - Jody William Diaz, 51, of Jay, died unexpectedly Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home in Jay.

He was born in Farmington, Sept. 3, 1968, a son of Jose William and Janet L. (Allen) Diaz and was a 1986 graduate of Jay High School.

He worked in construction for many years at J. W. Diaz, Inc. and enjoyed reading; especially about history and travel as well as the daily newspaper from front to back. Jody was an avid sports fan, having been a fan of the Patriots and Red Sox. He was very personable and a"true conversationalist."

He is survived by his mother, Janet Diaz of Turner; sisters, Terri Shaw and her husband, John of Wilton and Crystal St. Onge and her husband, Phil of Winslow; twin brother, Jon Diaz and his wife, Amy of Jay; sister-in-law, Judy Diaz of Jay; several beloved nephews and nieces.

He was predeceased by his father; and a brother, Allen Diaz.

Jody lost his battle with his substance abuse disorder and because of that his family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in his memory to The Family Restored, PO Box 10116, Portland, ME 04104 or at www.thefamilyrestored.org where the funds will be used to make treatment possible for someone struggling with addiction. Services will be held at a later date with interment at Jay Hill Cemetery.

The family asks that memories be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.