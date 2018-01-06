Joel Martin Denison Sr. (1943-2018)

STRONG – Joel Martin Denison Sr, 74, died peacefully Wednesday afternoon at his home in Strong.

His wife, Grace, and stepdaughter, Leslie, were at his side, and he felt no pain as he slipped gently away.. his wife’s hand in his and being told how deeply and fully he was loved. Despite a long battle with pancreatic cancer, he never lost his delightful sense of humor, his love for Cajun cuisine, or his strong Catholic faith.

He was born in New Iberia, LA, Dec. 17, 1943, a son of Roland Joseph Denison Sr and Margaret (Smith) Denison. He lived and worked in New Iberia as a police officer and radio DJ, finally settling in Strong with his wife Grace (Prevost) whom he married on July 17, 1993. He was an avid ham radio operator proficient in Morse Code, an ultralight enthusiast, a published author, and he enjoyed fishing and boating. He and his wife loved the outdoors and made many happy memories together hiking, camping and kayaking.

He is survived by his wife, Grace Louise (Prevost) Denison PHD of Strong; Son, Joel Martin Denison Jr. and spouse, Laureen (Barnard) Denison of Loreauville, LA; Daughter, Anita Margaret (Denison) Snoddy and spouse, James Donald Snoddy III (Jim) of Midland, TX; Grandchildren James Donald Snoddy IV (Jimmy); Alexis Ann (Snoddy) Hebert and spouse, Michael Ross Hebert of Midland, TX, who are expecting Joel’s great granddaughter, Emmaline Grace Hebert, in March; Brothers: Roland Joseph Denison Jr and spouse, Margaret (Guillot) Denison of New Iberia, LA; Gregory Stephen Denison and spouse, Lisa (Maronge) Denison of Gray, LA; Richard Lyle Denison and spouse, Cheryl (Ronsonet) Denison of New Iberia, LA; Charles Michael Denison and spouse, Carolyn Denison of Pompano Beach, FL; Stepdaughter, Leslie L. Bull and spouse, Shane Curtis Stainton of Fairfield, TX; Stepson John Joseph Lane and spouse, Beth (Harris) Lane of Durham, NC; Stepson Michael Curtis Lane and spouse, Gennifer (Gee) Lane of Boiling Springs, NC; Stepson Jeffrey Charles Williamson and spouse, Yoshie Williamson of Okinawa; Stepgrandchildren: Michael Jeffrey Williamson and spouse, Monica Williamson of Abilene, TX; Kristi Lynn (Williamson) Morgan and spouse, David Morgan of Tulsa, OK; Katherine Grace Lane of Los Angeles, CA; Christian Joseph Lane of Durham, NC. He was predeceased by his parents, Roland Joseph Denison Sr and Margaret (Smith) Denison.

The family suggests donations in Joel's name be made to your local animal shelter.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph’s Church, Middle Street, Farmington followed by a reception at the Parish Hall. Cremation and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.