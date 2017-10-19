John A. Fournier Sr. (1926-2017)

FARMINGTON – John A. Fournier Sr., 91, of Hyde Road, Jay, died early Tuesday evening at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Farmington, May 6, 1926, a son of Horore John and Arlene (Ross) Fournier and received his education in local schools. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the European Theatre in WWII. On June 9, 1944, he married Gloria Hebert in Farmington. She died May 25, 2014. He worked at Norwock Shoe Company and later at GH Bass and Co. in Wilton.

Fournier was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, camping at Cathedral Pines, his camp in Weld, but especially loved fishing and was known to share his catch with his family and friends in the community. He was known to be a great conversationalist and had been active in several bowling leagues. He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Wilton and later at St. Rose of Lima in Jay.

He is loved by his family; daughters, Jeannie Foss and Denise Castonguay and her husband, George, all of Jay; grandchildren, Kelly Collins, Darren and Dana Fournier, Shawn, Jayme, and Ryan Foss, and Katelin Castonguay; 15 great grandchildren, Cameron and Adele Foss, Morgan, Mariah, and Miley Fournier, Neveah and Brad Fournier, Mykala Mitchell, Amber and Josh Tozier, Sophie and Conner Foss, Zack, Zoey, and Lucas Foss; a brother, Herbert of FL;

He was predeceased by a brother, Edward; a sister, Phyllis Pomerleau; and a son, John, Jr.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family as well as a memorial video on his wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11 am from St. Rose of Lima Church, Jay. Interment with military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Livermore Falls. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay, Sunday 5-8pm.