John A. Johnson (1934-2017)

BELGRADE - John A. Johnson, 82, passed away March 1, 2017 at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Madison. He was born Nov. 30, 1934 in Westbrook, the son of Harry and Amelia (Morin) Johnson.

He and his siblings were raised in the shadow of the SD Warren Mill in Westbrook. He was educated in the local schools, then continued his education at Gorham State Teachers College and the University of Southern Maine.

In August 1958, he married Patricia Scott and they had 3 children, Stephen, Barbara, and David. He was employed as a high school Industrial Arts teacher. He taught in Winsted, Connecticut from 1958 to 1960, but most of his teaching career was spent in the Winslow/Waterville area, where he also assisted coaching high school basketball and football.

He taught in Bath from 1974 to 1978 and worked as a manual arts therapist at Togus VA from 1978 to 1979, before returning to teach in central Maine. He married Gail Simons in July 1993. They shared a great love, and enjoyed traveling and dancing. After retirement, he continued to work part time as an education technician at the Central Maine Technical Center for a number of years. Through his years of teaching, his relationship with his students was based on mutual respect; he believed in their ability to succeed.

John spoke often of the friendships and memories formed during the years he spent at the New England Music Camp in Sidney as a caretaker from 1962 to 1967 and 1979 to 1985. He was kind hearted, gentle and witty. A “people” person, with strong connections to the Winslow community. He enjoyed cooking, carpentry, yardwork, all kinds of music, attending Winslow High School sports events, and especially time spent visiting his kids and grandkids.

He will be missed by his beloved wife, Gail (Simons) Johnson; Stephen and Gina Johnson; Abigail Johnson, of Mechanicsville, MD; Barbara and Leon Duff; Emelia Petroski of Vassalboro; David and Marie-Celine Johnson; Nathan Johnson of Houston, TX; Chloe Johnson of Austin, TX; Norman Vashon and Family of Belgrade; Jamey Norman and family of Waterville; Jody Norman and family of Palmyra; nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by his twin brother, James Johnson; and sister, Dolores Swan.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the Maplecrest Rehab Center for their kindness and care.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 2p.m. at the Winslow Congregational Church in Winslow.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in John’s memory to MaineGeneral HomeCare & Hospice, 10 Webb Street, Waterville, ME 04901 or https://give.mainegeneral.org/hospice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.