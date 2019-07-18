John Allen Bleyle, 73

INDUSTRY – John Allen Bleyle, a resident of Athens, Ga. and Industry, died on June 27, 2018 at the age of 73, after a two-and-a-half year struggle with cancer.

John is lovingly remembered by Jean, his wife of 50 years; their children Jody (Nina), Susan (Cliff) and Allen; grandchildren: Gilbert, Twylo and Lucian; his brother George and by brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill (Betty), Peggy and Joanne (Kent). Memories of John are also treasured by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

A native of New Jersey, John was the son of Caroline Sweet Bleyle of Farmington, Maine and George Alfred Bleyle of Boston, Massachusetts. He was a graduate of Bowdoin College (’66) and of Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. In 1968, John was commissioned in the U. S. Navy. He subsequently enjoyed a long career in the reinsurance industry, during which time he and his family lived in Connecticut, Maryland, Ohio and New Hampshire. Upon retiring, he and Jean moved to Athens, Georgia. No matter where John lived, his greatest joy was always spending summers in Maine and enjoying his Clearwater camp with family – both two-legged and four – and above all with is grandchildren.

Public memorial graveside services will be held on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road Farmington, Maine.