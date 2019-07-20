John Day Zadakis (1951-2019)

RUMFORD - John Day Zadakis of Wilton passed away on July 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife, Linda Zadakis and five children.

He was born on Sept. 9, 1951 in Rumford, to John and Lillian Zadakis. He graduated from Stevens High School in 1969 and received his associate degree from Southern Maine Vocational and Technical Institute in 1972 for Automotive Technology. Before retiring, he owned a successful carpentry business where his attention to detail in finished carpentry was unmatched.

Above all, John adored his family and was incredibly proud of his children’s accomplishments. He was also an avid gardener and outdoorsman. There was no greater title than that of Papa and he spent countless days surrounded by his grandchildren, teaching them to garden, sharing his love for nature and spending time at the lake with them.

He is survived by his wife Linda of forty-four years, his children Stacey Zadakis of Cumberland, ME; John Zadakis and wife Kristin of Biddeford, ME; Amy Michaud and husband Craig of Durham, NH; Melissa Stone and husband Shawn of Stafford, VA and Mark Zadakis of Farmington, ME. His grandchildren include Bella and Irie Stewart, Olivia and Emilia Zadakis, Carter and Emerson Michaud and Bryce and Cora Stone. He is also survived by four brothers; Gregory, Godfrey, Stephen and Joseph Zadakis and two sisters Gail Zadakis and Patricia Flagg.

He was predeceased by his parents John and Lillian and his in-laws Robert and Ruby Kaulbeck, who treated him like their own.

A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 17, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kineowatha Park in Wilton, ME. Family and Friends are welcome to attend as we celebrate John’s greatest joys.