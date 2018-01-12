John Edward Buzzell (1967-2018)

SOLON - John Edward Buzzell, 50, passed away Jan. 10, 2018 at his home in Solon surrounded by his family.

He was born May 5, 1967 in Madison, the son of Freeman E. Buzzell and Ruth E. (Sheehan) Kivela.

On January 9, 2018 he married Jari L. Urquhart in Solon. He had previously been employed as a taxi driver and was a tattoo artist. John enjoyed classic cars and was a Patriots fan.

John is survived by his wife, Jari L. Urquhart-Buzzell of Solon; father, Freeman Buzzell and wife Donna Lee of Madison; mother, Ruth Kivela of Virginia, Minnesota; 2 daughters, Emily Buzzell of Solon, Nicole Mendoca and husband Joey of Fort Stewart, Georgia; son, John Buzzell II of Solon; 4 brothers, Freeman Buzzell II of Industry, Joseph Harris, Rudy Harris of Mt Vernon, Washington, Chris Buzzell and wife Kathy of Madison; sister, Kelly Binkoswki and husband Sean of Hamden, Connecticut; granddaughter, Harley Mendoca of Fort Stewart, Georgia.

The family would like to thank John’s nurse, Brenda, for the care and compassion that she showed him throughout his illness.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to make a donation in John’s memory may do so at the Key Bank on Madison Avenue in Skowhegan for the benefit of his children, Emily and John Buzzell II.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.