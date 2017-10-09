John Edward Sawyer (1957-2017)

SEMINOLE, Fla. - John Edward Sawyer, 59 of Seminole, Florida, and previously from New Vineyard and Rockland, passed away on Sept. 7 in Seminole, Florida.

A Masonic Memorial service will be held at The Gulf Beach Lodge at 14020 Marguerite Drive, Madeira Beach, Florida 33708 on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.

A graveside service will be held in the summer of 2018 (date TBA) at The Acorn Cemetery in Rockland, Maine.

John was born in Rockland to Virginia and Miles Sawyer on Sept. 9, 1957. He attended Rockland District High School, graduating in 1976. He then went on to earn his Associate Degree in Liberal Arts from The University of Maine at Augusta in 1982. He moved to Florida in Oct. 1982.

He worked From October 1982 through July 2005 at Orange Blossom Groves in Seminole, Fla. until the business closed after 60 years. He then worked at Citrus Country Groves until June 2010. In 2013, he began work in the Transportation Department at Busch Gardens, where he was employed until the time of his death.

He belonged to the Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge #291, Madeira Beach, Fla.; the Clearwater Lodge #127, Clearwater, Fla.; Tampa Scottish Rite, Tampa, Fla., 32nd Degree; The Seminole Historical Society and Member Unitarian/Universalist Church of Clearwater, Fla. He was a Charter Member of The North American Campers Association.

John is survived by his sister, Patti and her husband, Wayne Knapp of New Vineyard, Maine; Niece Kristie Knapp and her children Connor and Ashlynn Dailey with husband Steve White of New Vineyard, Maine; Niece Kiley Knapp with Will Bachelder and children Lily and Sawyer of New Sharon, Maine; and Nephew Kael Knapp with Corrie Ann Osgood and daughter, Hazen Mae of Avon, Maine.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Virginia in 2007 and father, Miles in 2012.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to: The Gulf Beach Lodge at 14020 Marguerite Drive, Madeira Beach, Florida 33708; The Porter Lake Association, 5 Collins Court Plaistow NH 03865 or The Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd, Farmington, ME 04938