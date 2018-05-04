John Edwin Crosson (1941-2018)

JAY - John Edwin Crosson, 76, passed away on May 1, 2018 at Marshwood Center Nursing Home in Lewiston, due to Alzheimer’s Disease.

He was born on May 30, 1941, in Livermore Falls, the son of Louis and Valerie (Chicoine) Crosson. He graduated from Livermore Falls High School, in the class of 1959. On August 15, 1998, he married Evelyne Pinkham in Jay. John worked at International Paper Company for 44 years, except briefly at BIW during the strike, then returning back to the paper mill. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club at IP. In his early years, he taught kids to ski and was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce in Livermore Falls. He was a member of the Andy Valley Riders Snowmobile Club where he served as president and trailmaster for multiple years, and the 4 Wheelers Club. John enjoyed motorcycling, lawn care, working out, pedal bikes, snowmobiles, four wheelers, and drag racing. His motto was, “The one who dies with the most toys, wins”. He loved tootsie rolls, twizzlers, coca cola, ice cream, popsicles, and watching high school football and basketball games.

The family would like to thank the Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice House for the care that he was given.

John is survived by; his wife, Evelyne Crosson of Jay; his son, Jeff Crosson of Augusta; his daughter, Julie Delano and husband Craig of Frankfort; his step-daughter, Jeanice Conquest of Ft. Meyers, FL; his step-sons, Todd Jalbert of Jay, Robert Toothaker and wife Debi of Wilton; 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; his siblings, Judy Fuller of Livermore Falls, Peter Crosson and wife Nancy of Livermore Falls, Michael Crosson and wife Theresa of Jay, Patrick Crosson of Fayette, Louise Begin and husband Butch of Livermore; many nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made in John’s memory to Spruce Mountain Athletics Club, c/o Spruce Mountain High School, 33 Community Drive, Jay, Maine 04239.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.