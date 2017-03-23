John Forrest Flagg (1941-2017)

FARMINGTON - John Forrest Flagg, 75, passed away on March 21, 2017 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Nov. 27, 1941 in Tonawanda, N.Y., the son of Ralph and Vera (McLean) Flagg.

He was educated in the schools of Avon and graduated from Phillips High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. John made his home in Avon for most of his life. In his early years, he worked at Hunger’s Wood Turning in Rangeley and at Stowell-MacGregor Mill in Dixfield. For 33 years, he was employed at International Paper Co in Jay, retiring in July of 2000. He was a member of the U.S. Trotting Association and the Maine Harness Horsemen’s Association. John enjoyed racing horses, going to the fairs, and farming was the love of his life. Getting together with family and friends to play cards was something that John always looked forward to.

He is survived by; his two sons, Jerald Flagg and wife Dixie of Avon, James Flagg of Avon; his grandson, William Parker of Wilton; his two granddaughters, Meghan Crockett and husband Will of New Vineyard, Cheyenne Flagg and boyfriend, Nick Bell of Avon; his two great grandsons, Keegan Parker and Brody Crockett; his two sisters, Zelda Mayfield of Jay, Zelma Abbott of Gilford.

He was predeceased by; his grandson, Sgt. Richard Parker; his two sisters, Lorraine Emerson and Marion Smith.

Donations in John’s memory may be made to the Maine State Society for Protection of Horses, 279 River Road, Windham, ME 04062.

Graveside services will be held later in the spring at the Mile Square Cemetery in Avon. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.