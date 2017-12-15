John G. Hagerstrom (1925-2017)

STRONG - John G. Hagerstrom, 92 of Strong, slipped away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Dec. 12 on his 70th wedding anniversary.

He was born in Strong on May 21, 1925, son of Jack and Pearl (Von Scotta) Hagerstrom.

He attended local schools and graduated from Farmington High School in 1943. After high school he enlisted in the Navy. He completed boot camp in Rhode Island and from there he was transferred to Chicago for training as an aviation electrician.

After the war he came home to work in his father’s store “Jack’s Place” in Avon. He also was a finished carpenter; he built his own home in Fairbanks plus many more in the Farmington/Strong area. He also worked bridge construction throughout the State of Maine and worked on construction of the International Paper Mill in Jay. After the completion of the mill, he was hired as a millwright retiring from IP in 1987 after 20 years.

After his parents’ death, he moved his family from Fairbanks to his parents’ farm in Strong where he enjoyed working in the woods and producing maple syrup. He loved to dance, fish, play cards, tell stories and his cottage at Porter Lake.

He married the love of his life, Louise Davis, on Dec. 12, 1947. Together they raised their family of five children.

John was born, married and died at his parents’ farm in Strong where he lived for the past 50 years.

John is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Louise Hagerstrom; five children: Catherine Heald and husband Allyn of Ballston Spa, New York, John R. Hagerstrom of Kingfield, Thomas Hagerstrom and wife Alison of Farmington, Stephen Hagerstrom of Strong, and Candace Hagerstrom of Strong; six grandchildren: Greg Heald, Scott Heald, Zoe Peaks and husband Ken all of New York, Paige Hagerstrom and wife Sue of Auburn, Tyne Anzelc and husband RJ of Belgrade, and Riley Hagerstrom of Strong; three great-grandchildren: Josh Heald of New York, Chase Anzelc and Jordan Anzelc of Belgrade, many nieces, nephew, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by three sisters: Mildred Bird, Mabel Blanchard, and Alice Parlin.

There will be a graveside service on May 21, 2018 at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Donations in his memory may be made to the Fairbanks Union Church, P.O. Box 206, Farmington, Maine 04938. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court Street, Farmington, Maine 04938.