John H. Paradis (1950-2019)

NORTH YARMOUTH - John H. Paradis, 68, of North Yarmouth, died of a heart attack on May 19 at his home. John will be remembered for his larger than life personality, his big laugh, his love to tell stories, willingness to lend a hand, and his love of family and friends.

Born in Farmington on Dec. 3, 1950 to Joseph, Sr. (Joe) and Eleanor (Ellie) Paradis, John graduated from Mount Blue High School in 1969.

He lived and breathed heavy duty construction machinery. From the mid-1970s to the late 1990s, John was employed by White Brothers Construction of Westbrook, and for the past 20 years by Nortrax (John Deere) in Westbrook as a Territory Sales Manager.

John was most proud of his fundraising accomplishments for the annual Nortrax golf tourney to benefit The Travis Mills Foundation. He enjoyed golfing at Toddy Brook Golf Club, motorcycling, fly fishing and reading. He was also a proud member of the Masons (Acacia Lodge) in Durham.

He is survived by wife Kathy (Taber) Paradis, sisters Lynne Pieren and her husband, Danny, of Phillips, ME; Dottie Paradis of Discovery Bay, CA; Beth Collins of Cincinnati, OH; Elane Cremo and her wife, Tami Wilborn, of Reno, NV; Ellen Paradis of Raymond, ME and brother Joe Paradis and his wife, Beth, of Industry, ME, as well as several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents.

A Masonic service followed by a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Toddy Brook Golf Club, 925 Sligo Road, North Yarmouth.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the The Travis Mills Foundation. For online donations, visit travismillsfoundation.org and click Donate then Dedicate on behalf of John Paradis, or send by mail to 89 Water St., Hallowell, ME 04347.