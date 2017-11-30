John H. Stansfield (1935-2017)

WILTON – John H. Stansfield, better known to friends and family as “Jack” or “Jake”, 82, of Wilton, died Sunday morning at his home in Wilton, where he wished to stay as his health declined. The family would like to express their deep and heartfelt appreciation to the collective group of in-home care givers and most recently, with the additional help of Androscoggin Hospice, without whom this would not have been possible.

Jack was born April 5, 1935 in Farmington, the son of Harry and Faye (Mitchell) Stansfield.

A 1953 graduate of Wilton Academy, He served in the US Army in Korea, where he was stationed. Upon returning from his military service, he continued his education, graduating from Husson College with a business degree. He married Harriet Plaisted in 1959 and, in 1961, began his banking career at Peoples’ National Bank in downtown Farmington. Many years and changes of ownership later, he retired from Fleet Bank in the same downtown building he started out in. In retirement, he worked part-time at the Franklin/Somerset Credit Union and enjoyed his boat rental business on Webb Lake in Weld.

Jack was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fly-fishing and going to camp with the boys at Brown’s Peak, aka Brown’s peak Boys Club, where card games and story-telling were perfected. He was a longtime Treasurer of the Franklin County Agricultural Society and a 45 year member of the Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post in Farmington. He also was a former member of local bowling leagues, bowling for The Bankers, The Duffers and later on in The Senior League.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Harriet Plaisted Stansfield on Nov 17, 2013.

He is loved by their three children: Daniel “Dan” and his wife, Peggy Stansfield of Berwick and their children: Michelle and David; Sheila Stansfield and Sheldon Stansfield, both of Atlanta, Georgia; his sister, Jane Mosher and her husband, Charles of Gorham, several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his folks and the “other family members”, shelties: Missy, Toby, Tucker and Tanya.

His family invites you to share condolences and tributes on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. A tribute video will be able to be available for viewing later in the week.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington on Friday, Dec. 1 from 3-5 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday morning, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. at the Center, where a comfort reception will be held immediately following services. All are welcome. Remembrance gifts may be given to the Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post #28, PO Box 648 Farmington, ME. 04938. Burial at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton.