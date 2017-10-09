John J. Rice III (1953-2017)

CAMBRIDGE - John J. Rice III, 63, passed away September 28, 2017 at Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield, surrounded by his family.

He was born Dec. 5, 1953 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the son of the late John J. Jr. and the late Dora (Carter) Rice.

On Sept. 20, 1975 he married Debra A. Bernier in Rhode Island. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, drives to the mountains and woods, collecting firearms, muscle cars, and spending time with family and friends.

John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debra A. (Bernier) Rice of Cambridge; Children: John H. Rice and wife Carol (Gravel) Rice, Gary Rice, Alicia Rice, and Michael Rice; Grandchildren: Samantha (Gravel) Gould and husband Shawn Gould, Jacob Rice and significant other Delani Bennett, Emily Rice, and Tia Rice; Great-Grandchildren: Cylis Rice and Aurorah Gould; Best Friend: John Gledhill; Sisters: Judith Quattrucci and husband Ray Quattrucci, and the late Susan Candelin Rice. John leaves behind many loved family members, namely his nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, October 14th, at Lady of the Snows (St. Anne's Parish) in Dexter at 11am for anyone that knew John and would like to attend.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 44OO.