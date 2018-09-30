John James O’Neil (1948-2018)

NEW SHARON - John James O’Neil, 69, Of New Sharon passed away peacefully Thursday September 27 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

He was Born November 28, 1948 in Providence, RI and graduated in 1967 from North Providence, High School. He then entered the US Army in November. John served proudly and with honor two tours in Vietnam. Upon returning stateside he worked for 25 years in construction and later retired to New Sharon, Maine. John was a kind, humble man with a very cheerful and generous heart. John loved the community in which he lived and will always be remembered by his warm smile, the twinkle in his eye and his outgoing, selfless attitude. John was dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others. He always looked for an opportunity to serve and give to those in need. He enjoyed in-depth conversations, long car rides, sweets, family restaurants, good home cooked meals and visits with his Douins Market family. He will be greatly missed by his “earth angles”, Peggy Anderson-Smith and Eileen McGuire. He is survived by a brother, Kevin O’Neil of Providence, R.I., a sister, Ann-Marie Burgdorf and husband, Michael of Rome, N.Y. one niece, Stephanie, three nephews, Nicholas, Alex and Johnathan and one great-niece. He was predeceased by his parents and sister in law, Bonnie O’Neil.

As family and friends, we would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the staff at Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice for the exceptional care that was provided to John throughout his final days.

A memorial Service will be held Tuesday Oct. 2, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on the Mt. Vernon road in Augusta. Donations may be made in his memory to the St. Labre Indian School Ashland Montana 59004. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams- McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd Farmington, ME. Friends are welcome to leave a kind word on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com