John L. Metcalf, Sr. (1941-2020)

WILTON - John L. Metcalf, Sr., 79, of Red Schoolhouse Road, Wilton, died early Tuesday morning at his home.

He was born April 4, 1941, a son of William Henry and Lyda (Dyar) Metcalf and was a graduate of Farmington High School. In 1961 he married Judy Luger at the family farm in East Wilton. Mr. Metcalf was a hard-worker, having worked at local shoe shops, the tannery, and in the woods as a forwarder operator for Ridley Logging. In addition to those jobs, he and his wife worked year-round in their family apple orchard. He was an avid outdoorsman who served as trail master for the Woodland Wanderers Snowmobile Club and he and his wife travelled all over the state of Maine, snowmobiling and riding atv's over the years. One of his favorite pastimes was traveling to Richardson Lake to go fishing and enjoying the outdoors. He was a former member of the East Wilton and Wilton Volunteer Fire Departments.

He is survived by his wife, Judy of Wilton; son, John Metcalf, Jr. and his wife, Shirley of Farmington; grandsons, Bill of Baileyville, Bobby of Augusta, and Joey of North New Portland; granddaughter, Kristina Colby and her husband, Tim of Augusta; 3 great-grandchildren, Kolton, Kayleigh, and Ariez; a sister, Ruth Phillips of Pensacola, FL; He was predeceased by two sisters and a brother.

Public graveside memorial services will be held on Friday, May 28 at 1 pm at the North Farmington Cemetery on the Town Farm Road in Farmington. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center:Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.