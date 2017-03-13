John Lester Kirby Sr. (1926-2017)

SOUTH PARIS - John Kirby, 90, of Wilton, died March 8 at Maine Veteran’s Home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Oct. 8, 1926 in Brownville Jct. Maine one of five children, a son of John T. and Marion (Stevens) Kirby.

He attended Brownville Jct. schools and became an honorary graduate later in life. He entered the US Navy at age 17 and trained as a Navy Corpsman in Washington D.C. and was assigned to the 6th Marine Division in the South Pacific. He had further training in Guam and then participated in the invasion of Okinawa in April 1945. He was injured twice earning a Purple Heart, Asiatic-Pacific (one star), and a World War II Victory Medal. He completed his active service in China tending to military personnel.

After his military service, he was a lineman for the Canadian Pacific Railroad and then a Rural mail carrier in Brownville and later in Farmington, before he retired in 1993. He was an all-around handyman able to do construction, wiring and carpentry. He loved fishing, hunting and gardening in his spare time and taught these hobbies to his children.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is predeceased by his wife of 26 years, Ardelle Small and son, Wayne. He is survived by his wife, Mary Picard Kirby of 43 years and his 5 children, John (Diane) of New Gloucester, Gerald (Jennie) of Dexter, Alan (Pam) of Derry, NH Dianne (Dennis) Bowden of Hermon, Deanna (Richard) DeWitt of Lakeview Plantation and widow of Wayne, Sheila Kirby of Glennville, GA. He has three step-children, Heidi (Mark) Poole of Bristow, VA, Tina (Jeff) Meserve of Livermore, Chris (Brenda) Whitney of Milton, FL. He has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

At his request, there will be no visiting hours. A memorial service will be held Sunday March 19 at 2 p.m. from the East Wilton Union Church. A Fellowship Luncheon will follow at the church. There will be a spring graveside service with military honors at the Pine Tree Cemetery in Brownville Jct., date and time to be announced. Remembrance gifts may be given to the East Wilton Union Church PO Box 224 Wilton, Maine 04234 Attn: The Gudino Family Mission. Or to the Maine Chapter Alzheimer’s Association 383 US Route 1, Scarborough, Maine 04070.

His family asks that you share condolences and tributes on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Care division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.