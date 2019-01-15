John Mark Johnson (1960-2019)

FARMINGTON - John Mark Johnson, 58, of Livermore, passed away on Jan. 12, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Lewiston, March 28, 1960, the son of Richard L. and Frances A. (Fickett) Johnson and grew up in Auburn and attended schools in that city.

Following high school, he worked at Kennebec Equipment Rental and the Pepsi Cola warehouse, both in Auburn. In 1981, John began his nearly 20-yr. career as a Maine State Corrections Officer, most of that time at Thomaston, with the last few years at the Windham facility. From 2000-2001, he was a route driver for Schwan’s Frozen Foods; a job he very much enjoyed, meeting new people and seeing the beautiful countryside along his route. From 2001-2014, he worked for Securitas, at various times providing security for clients in Portland, Auburn and Rumford. The following year he was employed by K. E. Security on behalf of an Auburn client.

In 2012, John married Tina L. Gilbert of Augusta. They established their home in Livermore, providing private residential home care.

John was very much a “people person” and could easily strike-up a conversation with anyone. He loved nature and wildlife, finding peace and solace in his times at camp. Most of all, John truly cherished quality time with family.

He is survived by and will always be missed by his loving wife, Tina; daughter Hope Johnson of Lovell, daughter Melissa and husband, Jon Knowlton of Auburn, son John R. and wife, Jen Johnson of Monmouth, step daughters Christine Pooler of Farmingdale and Crystal Pooler of Skowhegan; grandchildren Richard Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Landon Knowlton, and Sophia Elwell, sister Julie (Johnson) and husband David Cunningham of Rumford; niece Savannah Bronk and her family of Lewiston, and by his beloved Aunt Gail Fickett of Lisbon Falls.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, Jan. 27, from 1-4 from the First Universalist Church 169 Pleasant Street in Auburn.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.