John Michael Surratt (1976-2020)

FARMINGTON - John Michael Surratt, 43, of Farmington, and formerly of Staunton, Virginia passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness. Mr. Surratt was born in Waynesboro, VA on November 3, 1976, a son of David W. Surratt and the late Elizabeth (Miller) Surratt. John Michael was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School class of 1995.

Surviving in addition to his father of Fishersville is his step-mother, Janet C. Surratt; two brothers, Tim W. Surratt and his wife Julie of Weyers Cave and Matt D. Surratt and his wife Amanda of Fishersville; two step-sisters, Peyton Martin and her husband Corey of Powhatan and Anne Bell and her husband Lee of Staunton; a step-brother, Stuart Dixon and his wife Heather of Oakland, California; devoted friend, Stephanie Hamilton; and a number of aunts and uncles. In addition to his mother, John was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas H. Surratt.

A private graveside service will be held in Virginia. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington, Maine. A kind word may be left in his book of memories at www.wilesrc.com