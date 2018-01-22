John Nicholas Zambrotta (1939-2018)

FARMINGTON - John Nicholas Zambrotta, 78, of Perham Street, Farmington, died early Thursday morning at his home.

He was born in Brooklyn, NY, Aug. 4, 1939, a son of Nicholas and Agnes Carrano Zambrotta.

Mr. Zambrotta was a mechanical engineer and was employed at Lambda Electronic for 41 years and later at TDI Power.

On Nov. 12, 1994, he married Tracey (Schack) at St. James Lutheran Church in St. James, Long Island and in September of 2013, moved to Farmington. Mr. Zambrotta was skilled in wood work and could be found updating their home in Farmington as well as their lake house in Northfield, Maine, which provided a wonderful family getaway.

He is loved by his wife, Tracey of Farmington; daughter, Audrey Zambotta of Brooklyn; son, Mark of New York; sister, Maryann Krepela of FL; two grandchildren, Chrystal Lasker and Nicole McCarren; four great-grandchildren, Emma and Lily Lasker and Madison and Allison McCarren.

Public memorial services will be held from St. James Lutheran Church, 230 Second Avenue, St. James, NY, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Interment in the spring will be at Forest Hills Cemetery in Madison.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire memorial gifts in his memory to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502, npcf.us. Cremation and funeral care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.