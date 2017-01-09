John O. Melcher (1946-2017)

MADISON, Wisconsin - John Owen Melcher, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.

He was born on Oct. 23, 1946 in Milwaukee, the son of John William and Beatrice (Hagensick) Melcher.

John was a retired accountant. He graduated from Madison West High School and received his accounting degree from Milton College. He enjoyed doing genealogy, listening to music, watching movies, playing miniature golf, baseball statistics, playing cards and doing jigsaw puzzles. He was a fine bowler and bowled in Madison leagues for many years.

John is survived by his four brothers; Peter (Marilou), Dan (Dianne), Tom (Inga Oelschlager) and Jim (Nancy Finnegan), and sister; Mary Smith. He is also survived by many cousins, uncles Ralph Sabinash and Alvin Patterson, nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his father and mother, maternal grandparents; Byron Luke and Laura Marian (Rowe) Hagensick and paternal grandparents; John Henry and Clara Gladys (Dring) Melcher.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, WI with Msgr. Kenneth J. Fiedler presiding. Family will greet friends at church from 11 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Madison. A reception at church will follow.

If lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's name to the Catholic Multicultural Center at 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, WI 53711.

