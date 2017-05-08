John P. Labun (1934-2017)

AUGUSTA - John P. Labun, 83, passed away May 4, 2017 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. He was born January 27, 1934 in Anson, the son of Thomas Sr. and Susie (Karl) Labun.

He was educated in the schools of Anson and graduated from Madison High School. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the US Coast Guard on a weather ship “Cutter Casco” for three years during the Korean War until his honorable discharge. He worked on the family farm and the “Oasis” restaurant for 16 years and was employed at Statler Tissue from 1970 to 1995 as a shipping/receiving technician for 24 years. He raised veal in Augusta for 12 years.

John was a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus at St. Sebastian Church in Madison, and a member of the Madison Lions Club. He raised horses on the family farm, put many in horse shows and won many ribbons. He enjoyed going to the Windsor Fair; his true love and ambition was for farming.

He is survived by a sister, Melvina Davis and husband Roland; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a sister, Mary Labun Dwelley and husband Lamont; brother, Thomas Labun, Jr. and wife Syl. A special thank you to Sheila Kilkenny for her great care of John over the years.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, May 19, 2017 at 1 p.m. at St. Sebastian Church, Madison.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.