John P. Schinas (1937-2020)

FARMINGTON - John P. Schinas, 83, of Tierra Verde, Florida and Rangeley, Maine passed peacefully on November 27 surrounded by loving family, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. He was born in Buffalo, NY, June 16, 1937, a son of Peter and Constance (Kontos) Schinas.

John was a genius innovator and inspiration to many during his career as a rocket scientist, engineer and entrepreneur. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, watching the Patriots, provoking lively conversation, traveling, and had an insatiable love of learning. More than anything else, John was happiest when around family.

He will be dearly missed by many including his four children: Dave (Rebecca),

Dawn (Buz), Rob (Sue), Carrie (Ann); his thirteen grandchildren: Ashley, Roman, Ian, Stephen, Michael, Megan, Michelle, Jeremy, Parker, Amber, David, Jordan and Jose; fifteen great grandchildren; his companion, Dale T. Wilson; his brother, Jim France; sister-in-law, Suzanne France; nieces Lisa, Amy, and Allie; cousin Jane O’Donnell; and special friends, Gary & Julie Shaffer. John was predeceased by Helen, his beloved wife of 50 years, A memorial service will be held in the Spring.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Rangeley, ME. Memorial donations may be made to WRGY Radio, PO Box 844 Rangeley, ME 04970.

Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at

www.wilesrc.com.