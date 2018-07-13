John Peter Iannucci (1956-2018)

FARMINGTON - John Peter Iannucci, 61, of Jay, died Tuesday evening, July 10 in the emergency room at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Farmington.

He was born Aug. 1, 1956 in Glens Falls, New York. A beloved son of Jeremiah and Caroline (Parker) Iannucci.

He was a 1974 graduate of Jay High School where he was a member of the science club, track team and student council. He was also a varsity member of the Jay tigers football team where he was elected to the all state team his graduating year. He continued his education, graduating from SMVTI with a degree in heating and air conditioning. For over 30 years he was employed by Wausau Paper at the Otis mill in Jay. Most recently he was employed by Ace Security.

Everyone that knew him would say he was the most laid back guy and would do anything to make you laugh. He enjoyed having a cold one listening to music, telling stories to his family and friends and making sure he stayed caught up with football being the avid Patriots fan he was.

He is loved and remembered by his fiancé, Sue Jolicoeur, of Jay; his daughter: Marissa Iannucci and her fiancé, Jason Smith of Lewiston; sons: Robbie Iannucci and his wife, Jennifer of Ohio, Alex Grindle of California, Forrest Morse and his fiancé Jessica Williams of Jay and step-son Ryan Jolicoeur and his fiancé, Sandra Torres of Lewiston; siblings: Christine Kelley and her fiancé Bill Doherty of Wells and Ft. Meyers, Florida; Donato Iannucci and his wife, Linda of OOB, Mark Iannucci and his wife, Mary Campbell of New Fairfield, Ct.; Karen Lemelin and her husband Paul of Lewison; grandchildren: Addalynn Smith, Savannah Smith, Hunter Morse, Sabrina Morse, Dakoda Iannucci, Xavier Warner, Elijah Jolicoeur, Arianna Jolicoeur, Julianna Jolicoeur, Tyrese Jolicoeur and Tyshawn Jolicoeur, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

His family invites you to visit his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to memorial visiting hours on Monday July 16 from 5-7 PM at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd., Rte. 133, Jay. Remembrance gifts may be given to the FMH Emergency Dept. at 111 Franklin Health Commons Farmington, Me. 04938. Cremation care being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Centers.