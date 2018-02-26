John R. Hinkley (1936-2018)

CHESTERVILLE – John R. Hinkley, 81, of Chesterville, died late Saturday evening at his home. He was born in Plymouth, NH, April 30, 1936, a son of Kenneth and Alice (Hodgdon) Hinkley and attended schools in Upton and Rangeley, graduating from Rangeley High School in 1956. On Oct. 24, 1964, he married Louise Bean of Vienna in Vienna.

John was a member of the Mill Stream Grange and the Franklin Lodge #123 of New Sharon. He was active in his community having served on the Board of Directors at SAD #9 and as a Selectman in Chesterville for several years. He was active in the MSEA-SEIU Union and served on their Board for approximately 24 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1956- 1958 and was employed by the State of Maine for 44 years; first with DOT, then as a fire warden, and the remainder of his career as a Ranger with the Department of Conservation. He retired in 2004.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his grandchildren. In recent years he enjoyed traveling to North Carolina during the winter months.

He is survived by his wife, Louise of Chesterville; children, John and his wife, Debbie, of Dover, NH, Anne Rackliffe and her husband, Jamie, of Chesterville, and Paul of Wilton; grandchildren, Jonathan and Amie Hinkley of Dover, NH, Alysa Tracy of Chesterville and Robert Tracy of Livermore; a great grandchild, expected in May; sister, Eleanor Clark of Vienna, VA; brother, Kenneth Hinkley of West Gardiner; He was predeceased by a brother, David.

Condolences and tributes and a memorial video may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public memorial services will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. followed by Masonic Services conducted by Franklin Lodge #123 of New Sharon, at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, with Rev. Dee Webber, officiating.

A reception will follow the services at the Trinity United Methodist Church. Graveside committal services with military honors will be on Saturday, June 9 at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Cemetery, Tower Road, Vienna. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in John’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, www.diabetes.org or to Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.