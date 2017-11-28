John Richard Corey (1941-2017)

FARMINGTON - John Richard Corey, 76, of Farmington passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at his home.

He was born March 14, 1941 in Bangor the son of Harold and Ethel Corey.

He was a graduate of John Bapst High School class of 1959. John met his wife of 54 years in 1961 and they married in Orono in 1963. He worked 23 years for Emery Waterhouse as a traveling hardware salesman then three years for Hammond Lumber before retiring from International Paper after 15 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, fishing, walking his dog and his camp on Locke Pond. John was a people person who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

John is survived by his wife Victoria of Farmington; his daughter Beth Walker of Farmington; his son Richard Corey and his wife Cathy of Industry; his four grandchildren Nicole, Samantha, Vanessa, and Jakob; two great grandchildren James and Madison; two sisters Barbara Willey and husband James of Portland, and Sharon Coffey and husband Chuck of Brewer; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother James Corey.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 from 2-4pm at Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. Donations in John's memory may be made to The Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, Maine 04938.

Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com