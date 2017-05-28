John Robert Stetser (1951-2017)

TEMPLE - John Robert Stetser just 65 years young of Temple, Maine (formerly of Galloway, NJ), was called home unexpectedly, on the afternoon of May 11, 2017 while fulfilling his dream.

On May 23, 1951, John was born to the late Edward Gene Stetser and late Joan (Guld) Stetser of Pleasantville, NJ, where he was raised until he married his beloved wife of 44 years, Terry Jean Hellgren of Temple, Maine in November of 1972. John and Terry built their family home and raised their two sons in Galloway, NJ but longed to retire in Maine.

John lived for the outdoors and couldn’t wait to finish his wood shop. He was always looking for a new adventure. He was never afraid to try anything and he excelled at everything that came across his path. Whether it was baking, bee keeping, hiking, gardening, kayaking, mapping, snow shoeing, etc. Another favorite past time was canning especially jams and jellies, applesauce, beets and the latest Fiddlehead Ferns. He loved pressing cider. He also enjoyed reading, stained glass and wood- working. His greatest passion was Astronomy and he took great pride in his observatory.

John began his career serving his apprenticeship with Local 121 and later became a Master Plumber for Local 322 Plumbers & Pipefitters and was part of their family for 48 years. John was very articulate and found passion in teaching. He opened doors to those around him and helped them to excel in their lives and careers. Throughout this journey he worked for many companies, John H. Moore, Labov Mechanical, Rich Services, Falasca, Tishman and TN Ward. He was always striving to learn more and nothing was out of reach.

He leaves behind his Wife Terry Jean and their children, Michael- John & Carla (Walters) and Ryan & Kasey (Donnelly). John found his greatest pride in his grandchildren Danny, Casey, Braedyn and Emmalyn. He also leaves behind his buddy Astro. And he is predeceased by his buddy Keppler. John’s Maine family always held a special place in his heart.

John is survived by his siblings and their spouses Joan Sue Sawyer, Edward G. Stetser Jr. (Dorothy), George T. Stetser (Diane), Cheryl L. Hellgren, Debra M. Holmes (Joseph). Extended family Weikko Hellgren(Gail), Vicky Hellgren, Toby Hellgren, Joanne (Hellgren) and Gene Schanz of Temple, Maine and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.