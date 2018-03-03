John Stephen Redmond (1938-2018)

John S. Redmond, son of Joseph and Cecile (Loubier) Redmond, was born April 17, 1938 in St. Georges, Quebec.

He was the oldest son of seven children, followed by Robert (Bob) of Livermore Falls; Stephen, deceased, of Embden; Nelson of Anson; Joe, deceased, of Unity; Sister Francis of Marietta, Ga.; and Alfredo of Tahoe, Nev. As a child John spent most of his free time helping at his father’s logging business. He moved with his family to Madison, Maine in 1952, attended private school and graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in forestry in 1962. He spent four years in the National Guard.

In 1964 John married Diane Hilton of Madison, Maine and became step-father to her five girls; Dawn, Cindy, Jane, Leisa, and Anita. He worked for his uncle Andrew Redmond at his lumber mill in North Anson, earned his pilots license and flew between Maine and Quebec to help grow the business. John loved being in the woods and became a Maine guide, owned several bird hunting dogs, trained by his close friend Chet Flanagin of Anson. He spent many days hunting and fishing with friends Obie Dyer and Raymond Soucy.

In 1979, John took a job in upstate New York which led him to a job in Texas where he restarted his working career as a surveyor and insurance salesman. He met and married Grace Robinson of Spring, Texas. Grace passed from Huntington’s Disease in 2002. John then met Cherie Jayne of Conroe, Texas and enjoyed her companionship until she passed in 2008. While with Cherie, John attended the Crossing Church of Shadowbend, Texas. There, he became acquainted with Jerry and Shannon Lee and their girls, Elizabeth and Rebecca, who called him Grampa John. He watched the girls grow up and marry and began to think about moving back to Maine for good.

He became a helper for Shannon Lee’s Sunday school class and an usher for the Crossing Church. Pastor Randy and Associate Pastor Dale Daily were special to John and he would share jokes and homemade BBQ with them. John wrote and published a book of memoirs after taking a book writing class at Crossing Church.

Despite the stories they told about each other, his friends Harry, Pagie, Annette and Jeannie all encouraged him to return to his roots and catch up with his family in Maine. In July of 2017, John made the journey back home to spend his last months reconnecting with old friends, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed volunteering at Crossroads Bible Church's Family Faith Night and looked forward to the fellowship on Sunday mornings.

John spent a considerable amount of time listening to stories and praying with others, leading many to know Jesus Christ. He was diligent about adding to and updating his personal prayer list. His faith was strong and he looked forward to an eternity with his Lord and Savior, and with those he loved and have previously passed.

A memorial service will be held May 25, 2018 at 12 p.m. at Crossroads Bible Church, 705 White School House Road, Madison, Maine 04950. There will be a potluck to follow.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Family Care Fund at Crossroads Bible Church, 705 White School House Road, Madison, Maine 04950. Checks should be made out to Crossroads Bible Church, with the Family Care Fund designated in the notes.

Arrangements by Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.