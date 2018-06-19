John T. Magee (1947-2018)

PITTSTON - John T. Magee of Pittston, was called to heaven at his home on June 16, 2018 surrounded by his loving family after battling several ailments for the past few years. He was known for his incredible sense of humor, strong work ethic, easy-going and generous nature and will be forever missed.

John was born in Augusta on Nov. 18, 1947 as the son of Alfred and Lillian Magee. He had a large family of ten siblings and was raised in Central Maine. At age 18 he met the love of his life, Rose M. Bellavance of Augusta and married her in July of 1967. John and Rose raised their three children in Augusta and in the late eighties moved to their home in Pittston where they lived for nearly thirty years.

John has always been known for his fun-loving hijinks. Always one to play pranks and turn a dreary day to a fun day! He loved playing cards and could be counted on to offer everyone food and a Pepsi or coffee. An avid hunter, camper and fisherman he could be often found teaching his kids and grandkids how to hunt and fish and truly enjoyed his four wheeling and camping trips with his family and friends. Later in life John developed a passion for antique cars and for “junkin”, he could often be found at car shows with his trophy winning AMC Javelin SST or picking through scraps to find that “junk gold”.

He was always known for his strong work ethic and “earning his way”, he operated a successful drywall business for decades. He also worked at Hillcrest Poultry in Lewiston, Lippman’s Poultry in Augusta, Yorktown Paper Mill in Gardiner and the City of Augusta along with several other companies.

Even with all his passions and hobbies he will most be remembered for his love of his family including his dogs. He lived every day focused on making every day enjoyable for his family and was able to connect with both young and old. John would be the epitome of generous and tried to help anyone who asked for it. He was everyone’s “best friend” and the hole that he leaves will never be filled.

He is survived by his wife Rose Magee of Pittston; son, John T. Magee Jr. and wife Kimberly and grandsons Ryan and Levi of Pittston and Winslow; daughter, Tammy Jewett and husband Donald and grandchildren Airyn and Donnie of Pittston and Alex Murphy of West Gardiner; daughter, Tina Kittredge, and husband Karl of Pittston; grandson, Tyson and fiancée Ashley; great granddaughter, Scarlett of Randolph as well as Kristina Kittredge of Augusta; brothers, Robert Magee and wife Marie of Manchester; Paul Magee and wife Carrie of Augusta; Marcella Roberts and husband Donald of Farmingdale; sisters, Kim Kunze of Randolph and Tessie Magee of Lewiston. John was pre-deceased by his mother and father as well as several brothers and sisters.

John’s family wants to thank the care givers at Maine General Community Care and Hospice for their compassionate and professional care.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 23, 2018 from 11 am to 2 pm at John and Rose’s home at 689 Whitefield Road in Pittston.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in John’s memory to Kennebec Valley Humane Society, Connor Animal Shelter, 10 Pet Haven Lane, Augusta, Maine 04330.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.