John Thomas Calloway (1934-2020)

AVON - A Beloved and beautiful man died in the early hours of July 13, 2020, after a long and valiant struggle against heart disease.

He was my husband.

John Thomas Calloway was born in 1934 to Helen Ames Calloway and John Calloway Sr. In Port Jefferson, New York. He attended schools in Port Jefferson and after high school, served in the Army. John later attended Adelphi University where he studied drama and education. After a brief career as an actor, he found his true calling in public service and education.

His career included work as Jobs Counselor-Coordinator and Deputy Director for the Office of Economic Opportunity in Nebraska, Community Organizer in New York City, Recreation Leader of adolescent psychiatric patients at Bellevue Hospital and Physical Education Director at a school for children with learning disabilities. After moving to Maine in 1981, he became a history and then classroom teacher for S.A.D. 58. During the summers of 1973-1979, John was owner and director of Calloway’s Traveling Camp, a program through which learning disabled boys and girls developed camping and canoeing skills while participating in the wilderness experience. John grew up during the Great Depression, World War II, and other major events that continued to shape our nation. He developed a keen understanding of American and European history and his knowledge about the founding of our country was scholarly. He inspired and mentored generations of students throughout his career. Upon retirement from teaching, John became an Avon selectman, a post he held for twenty years. He was Chair of the Franklin County Budget Committee for a number of years as well. John had a son by his first marriage, Kevin, who brought him great joy. In 1974, John fell in love with a young teacher named Karen Kaduson, and in 1977, they married. In 1981, the Calloway’s moved to Strong, Maine and ultimately settled in Avon. They built a good, strong life together and loved each other deeply. John’s interests included listening to music, camping, kayaking, gardening, reading, and adopting dogs.

John is survived by Karen Calloway, his wife of 43 years; dogs, Abbie and Belle; nieces, Barbara, Patty, Donna and their families; deeply loved grand-nephew, George Romonoyske and his family; his best friend, Steve Mitman and treasured friends Christi, Quincy and Ivy Mitman. John will be remembered fondly by the “Tuesday Group”, and many other dear friends and colleagues too numerous to count.

He is predeceased by his son, Kevin; sisters, Joan Wilson and Anna May Bone; and brother in-law, Fred Bone.

The family is grateful to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice for expert and compassionate care, as well as doctors Mylan Cohen, Armand Auger, Kristine Sanden, David Rice, PA Dave Huish, and their wonderful staffs.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to the Phillips Area Food Pantry (15 Russell St., Phillips, ME 04966) or the Franklin County Animal Shelter (550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938).

Private burial will be held by family, with a public Celebration of Life to be held next summer (2021).

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.