Jolene Ruth Gatchell (1960-2017)

CHESTERVILLE - Jolene Ruth Gatchell, 56 of Chesterville passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at her home.

She was born Dec. 19, 1960 in Norway the daughter of Leslie and Geraldine Gatchell.

She graduated from Rumford High School in 1979. Jolene went to work for G.H. Bass for many years until they closed, then for various call centers. She then worked at the Falls General Store until her retirement in 2015 due to ill health. She enjoyed cooking, being outside, and most of all visiting with most of her friends and family.

She is survived by her only child and best friend, her daughter Allison A. Watson and partner Brittany Berkey; her parents Leslie and Geraldine; her sister Jennifer Gatchell of Rumford; two brothers David and Gregory Gatchell both of Peru; nephews Adam and Kaleb Gatchell; niece Amora; and many aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by her partner Reggie Watson.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2017 from 12-2pm at Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington immediately followed by a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.