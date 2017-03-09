Jon ‘Kilo’ A. McKeil (1959-2017)

CHINA - Jon “Kilo” A. McKeil, 57, passed away March 3, 2017 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. He was born October 16, 1959 in Waterville, the son of John E. and Arlene M. (Hoxie) McKeil.

He graduated from Community School in Camden in 1979. Jon’s employment included working at Alco Meat Packing Company, construction with Dick Willette and Harding Brothers, as well as Harris Bakery. He loved boating, sunbathing, 4-wheeling, music, writing poems, making up songs, and LOBSTER!

Jon is survived by his son, Shawn McKeil of Winslsow; grandson, Caleb McKeil of Winslow; 2 brothers, Peter McKeil of China, Carl McKeil of China; 2 sisters, Debbie Michaud of Waterville, Mary Quirion of Wisconson; “sister” best friend, Cindy Brown Miner of China; aunt, Judy Evers of Fairfield; many, many great friends; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family wishes to express special thanks to all the nurses, doctors and CNAs on 1 West at MaineGeneral and also China rescue. Thank you to Dean Poulliott, his childhood friend who was with him in his last moments.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the China Baptist Church, causeway in China with Ron Morrell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jon’s memory to the China Rescue and Fire Department.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.