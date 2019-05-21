Jonathan ‘Jon’ A. Osgood (1963-2019)

MERCER - Jonathan “Jon” A. Osgood, 55, passed away May 15, 2019 at his home in Mercer.

He was born Oct. 12, 1963 in Portland, the son of Warren and Linda (Mariner) Weeks.

He graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1982. Jon had many hobbies and interests, including spending time with friends and family and his dogs, World War II history, snowmobiling, fishing and dirt biking.

Jon is survived by his parents, Linda and Warren Weeks; sister, Cheryl Letendre; brothers, Dana Osgood, Geoff Osgood, Todd Weeks, Jeff Weeks, Colin Osgood, Brad Weeks and twin brother, Christopher Osgood and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Gould Cemetery, Village Road, Smithfield.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jon’s memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.