Jordon Merrill Holmes (1990-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Jordon Merrill Holmes, 28, passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2018.

He was born in Skowhegan on April 9, 1990 the son of Donald A. Holmes and Lori A. Clukey-Holmes. Jordon attended schools in N.Anson, Madison and Newport. He went on to complete his GED in 2016 which he was very proud of.

He wore many different hats while employed over the years. One of his happiest of times was cooking and creating dishes at the Old Mill Pub in Skowhegan. He also enjoyed working for Argo call center in Pittsfield as one of the top sales people.

Jordon loved to cook for family and friends, cookouts and family time was important to him. He was happiest when playing and being silly with his nieces and nephew whom adored him. Jordon loved the outdoors, camping, ice fishing, fishing and hunting with his brother and father.

Jordon had much compassion for people less fortunate, would always help those in need. He always had a twinkle in his eye and loved to make people laugh even if it was at himself. He will be missed horribly by all that knew him and his big dimpled smile and a huge heart.

Jordon leaves behind his Mom,Lori and Dad Don Holmes, his two brothers, Brandon Holmes and wife Lilly, Donnie Holmes and wife Melody. Grandfather Roger Clukey. Nieces, Aydon, Willow, Jacqueline, Amara and nephew Lyndon.

Many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandmother Barbara Clukey, grandparents Donald and Betty Holmes, Uncle Steven Holmes and cousin Trafton Holmes.

A celebration of life on Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church 132 Somerset Ave, Pittsfield. All family and friends are welcome, please dress casual as Jordon would want that.

Graveside service for family and close friends is Sunday July 29 at the Village Cemetery, Sangerville at 1 p.m.

Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to Somerset Humane Society, 123 Middle Rd, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.