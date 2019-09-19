Joseph Arthur Bishop, Jr. (1937-2019)

AUGUSTA - Joseph Arthur Bishop, Jr., 81, passed away Sept. 15, 2019 at Glenridge Rehabilitation and Long Term Care in Augusta.

He was born Oct. 18, 1937 in Fairfield, the son of Joseph Arthur Sr. and Marion (Glacier) Bishop.

He attended the schools of Fairfield and was employed his entire adult life as a mill worker. He was a member of the Elks Club.

Joseph is survived by his companion of 40 years, Joyce L. Ricker of Waterville; His children, Karen Woodard, Kelly Cote, Karla Willey, all from Dexter, ME; Donna King and her husband Edward from Nantucket, MA, Keith Bishop from Harmony, ME; his Grandchildren Jessica Jacobs and her husband, Marshall from Sangerville, ME, Mandy Perkins and her husband Ryan from Madison, ME; Samantha Metcalf and her husband Kyle from Waite, ME, Carrie Campbell and her partner, Laurie Brophy of Waterville, ME; Nathan Ricker from Portland, OR, and Dustin Trottier and his wife, Raven, from Brewer ME, Great Grandchildren, Hunter and Lucas Jacobs of Sangerville, ME; Raegan Cowan; Keaghan Perkins and Ty Cowan of Madison, ME. Other Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews, and Great Nieces and Nephews. Joseph was predeceased by his parents and two sons, Kenny Bishop and Michael Ricker.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Northern Light Inland Hospital, Glenridge Rehabilitation and Long Term Care and Beacon Hospice for the care and support given to Joseph.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Joseph’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.