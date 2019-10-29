Joseph Erle Dunham (1928-2019)

Joseph Erle Dunham (Joe) peacefully shed his earthly body Oct. 23, 2019 to join Jesus in Heaven. By his bedside at the hospital in Rumford, Clarice, his loving wife of 68 years, bid him farewell, knowing they will be together again when it is God’s will.

He was born in Pittsfield, Mass. on Nov. 22, 1928, and moved to the Wilton area around 1930.

After several moves, the family settled in Madrid, then Joe spent his teenage years in New Vineyard. Joe was the youngest of 6 children born to Erle Dunham & Lena Betrece Lord Dunham. He went to Farmington High School, but after a couple of years decided it was more important to earn a living.

He found a job in Dixfield at Stowell McGregor and he met a girl named Clarice in 1949. Their first date was a motorcycle ride on a Harley where Joe claimed she twisted his arm to make him marry her! (That’s HIS story.) He went into the Army in 1950. They were married June 3, 1951, just before Clarice graduated from high school.

He was a PFC in the Army from 1950-1953. Stationed in Iceland, he loved talking about it. He always said there was a girl behind every tree, then would pause & say, “There were no trees in Iceland!”

Their only son, “Ernie” was born in 1954.

Joe helped to build the Nazarene Church on Weld St, which they have attended ever since. Clarice taught Sunday School there for decades, & held offices, as well as playing the organ there for 50+ yrs. Joe put his church building experiences to good use when they started building their house on Bradley St in Dixfield in 1957. They moved their little family into that house just before Christmas, 1960, & have lived there happily ever since.

Joe loved snowmobiling with Ernie and having fun. His tremendous sense of humor, & love of tall tales, made him a friend to all. After the Army, he worked at Stowell McGregor for 20 years, firing up the boiler, among other things. He spent the next 20 years over the road truck driving for Pioneer Plastics, taking him all over the country, which honed his people skills even more. He loved talking on the radio & driving that big Freightliner, but most of all, coming home to his beloved bride, Clarice to whom he was true blue. Joe never got tired of driving, or of telling stories. They started camping in 1975, with a pull behind, eventually working up to 5th wheels.

Members of NAFCA, they were very close to their camping friends, often pulling pranks on their sister, Leanne, & brother in law, Cliff, who they camped with the most. They went to Newfoundland to visit them while they were stationed there. Joe and Cliff were as close as blood brothers, and both of them said so. Joe & Clarice drove to Alaska in a truck camper, and spent years traveling to nearly all the provinces in Canada, & other special places, including Cape Breton Island, Cambridge Narrows, & Ayers Cliff. They camped in Vermont and Pennsylvania, and closer home places such as Fryeburg, Buckfield and even Dixfield.

Joe didn’t charm only people … he had a special affinity for animals, and managed to coax wild chipmunks up onto his knee where he would feed them peanuts and pet them while they ate! In later years, he enjoyed spending hours training them as he sat in the garage. He was very particular about his lawn and driveway, and got a great deal of enjoyment from riding his Cub Cadet in every season.

Besides his love for God and his bride, Clarice, his greatest pride was “Nikki,” his granddaughter. She stole his heart the first time they met, when she was less than a day old. They walked into the room to meet her, and she lifted her head up off her father’s shoulder & looked at them both as if to say, “Hi there Grammie and Grandpa!” She spent a lot of time with them while she was growing up, and her accomplishments were and are medals of honor for both of her grandparents. Her musical abilities, then her many degrees, and knowledge of numerous languages led her to living oversees and teaching, eventually settling in France. How Joe loved to talk about their precious Nikki!

Joseph Dunham was predeceased heartbreakingly by his son, Ernest Erle Dunham, in April 2019; his parents and all of his siblings: Reta Brockway and husband Silas; Elvie Toothaker and husband John; Amy and husband Whit Dunham; Ruby and husband Norman Spooner; James Dunham and wife Yvonne. Also by his in-laws, Louise Bryant Cook, and Ernest Cook; and brother in law, Glendon Cook.

Joe is survived by his bride, Clarice Arlene Cook Dunham; granddaughter-Nicole Dunham, who has been the light of their life since the day she was born &and spouse, Marie-Lise of Rouen, France; daughter in law, Terri Dunham of Norway; brothers in law, Vernon Cook & wife Mary of Leeds, ME and Bob Cook and wife, Lorna of Derry, NH; sister in law, Leanne & husband, Cliff Norton of Derry, N.H.; adopted sister in law and niece, Gracie Baker of Wilton, and Sammie Angel of Dixfield, as well as many dear nieces and nephews, and Charlene Pidacks, neighbor and very special friend & care giver

Joe was a loving, gentle, honest and humorous man. He was true blue to his bride, & as much in love as when they were newlyweds. He is loved by so many people and will be greatly missed. He lived without regrets, thanking God for all who loved him.

A memorial service will be held Friday Nov. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Dixfield Church of the Nazarene with pastor Jeff Richards officiating. A comfort reception will follow at the church. Interment will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park next to his son Ernest at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center 30 Weld St. Dixfield.

A kind word may be left on his memory wall at www.wilesrc.com