Joseph Grimaldi (1924-2017)

JAY – Joseph Grimaldi, 93, of Jay, died Friday morning Dec. 8, 2017 at home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on Oct. 15, 1924 in Chisholm Maine at home. He was the son of Carmen and Mary (Notargiacomo) Grimaldi. He joined the U.S. Army in 1941 at the age of 17. He was part of the North African campaign which included Algeria; known as Operation Torch where he operated Anti-Aircraft guns. When he returned home from the war the G.I. Bill provided him with the opportunity to learn hand-stitching and he went to work for the G.H. Bass Company and worked his way up from a Hand-Sewer to Superintendent and retired from there in 1986.

He married Erma Seamon on July 12, 1946. The marriage of Joseph and Erma was a true love story. The newlyweds made their first home in Wilton, later moving to Jay, where they’ve been since 1956. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in July of 2016, surrounded by their loved ones, before her passing in 2017

He enjoyed traveling across the U.S. and Canada with their RV, but always enjoyed their home best.

He enjoyed cooking for friends and family, puttering on various projects around the house and watching westerns and cooking shows.

It was discovered in his personal effects an article with this picture showing he was the President of the Area Youth Football League in 1969.

His survivors include his loving daughters: Valerie Richard, Susan Moulton, Jill (Joseph) Houle, and his son Michael J. Grimaldi. His grandchildren: Wesley Norton, Arielle Jasmin, Nicholas (Katie) Jasmin, Katie Moulton and husband Matthew Thomson, Joseph Moulton, Gregory Houle, Jessica (Michael) Moulton. He is also survived by one great granddaughter Skylar Jean Thomson and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Today he joins his beloved wife Erma, his son-in-law Edward C Moulton, and all those who left before him; including his nine siblings and his in-laws.

His family invites you to share condolences and tributes on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com where a video tribute will be provided later in the week.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd., (Rte. 133), Jay, Tuesday 3-6 PM. Funeral services will be held Wed. morning Dec. 13 at 11 AM from the Center with Rhonda Wiles-Rosell as celebrant. Following services, a comfort reception will be held at the Center. All are welcome. Burial at Stubbs Mills Cemetery, East Jay. In grateful appreciation for the care received, remembrance gifts may be given to AHCH 15 Strawberry Ae. Lewiston, Me. 04240.